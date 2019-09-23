Suspect arrested in connection to attempted rape in Bay Ridge.

Cops tweeted out a photo of the suspect in the Sept. 16 attempted rape, with the word “apprehended” superimposed on it.

BAY RIDGE — Police have apprehended a suspect wanted for an attempted rape in the vicinity of 94th Street and Fourth Avenue earlier this month.

A police source said that the suspect, who is from Staten Island, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“The subject wanted for this attempted rape in Brooklyn on 9-16 is now IN CUSTODY,” wrote NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea on Twitter. “Once again, great work by the @NYPDSVU working in partnership with the @NYPD68Pct @NYPD62Pct and members of the community.”



According to authorities, on Monday, Sept. 16 at around 1:30 a.m., a 41- year-old woman was smoking a cigarette inside a vestibule in an apartment building near 94th Street and Fourth Avenue when the suspect allegedly approached and sexually assaulted her as he tried to push her into a stairwell. Following a struggle, the victim pushed the suspect away. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“Amazing job this week by the NYPD 68 Precinct,” wrote Councilmember Justin Brannan, “If you see a cop this weekend, please say thank you!”

“Great job @NYPD68Pct!” added State Senator Andrew Gournardes

Police had believed the suspect was also connected to an attempted rape on a 41-year-old woman in Dyker Heights on Saturday, Aug. 31. However, the source says cops are still looking for the suspect in that incident, which occurred at around 1:20 a.m., as the victim was walking near Battery Avenue and 86th Street. According to the police, the suspect approached the victim from behind, placed her in a chokehold and attempted to assault her sexually. The woman was able to break free from the suspect.

