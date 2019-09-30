The Colonial Club holds its first meeting of the season with guest speaker Brian Chin

BAY RIDGE — Northfield Bank Vice-President and Branch Manager Brian Chin offered the inaugural talk at the Colonial Club’s first meeting of the season on Thursday, Sept. 19, discussing the various civic groups he devotes his time to.

The Colonial Club of Bay Ridge has a long history of presenting insightful and informative talks about community events and topics that pertain to its membership. The club is composed of civic leaders and professionals who play an active role in their neighborhood. The meetings also serve to inform members of upcoming neighborhood events.

The club’s board of directors is comprised of President Gary Campbell, Vice-President Marcello Sarrica, Treasurer Patricia Killen and Secretary Dr. Roy Olsen.

Board member Peter Killen welcomed the members and their guests. Killen announced the upcoming Senior Living Health Expo on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Dyker Beach Golf Club, the Ragamuffin Parade which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 and the Third Avenue Festival on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Chin, a former president of the Colonial Club, is a civic leader who serves on the board of numerous community organizations such as the Merchants of Third Avenue, the Bay Ridge Senior Center, Reaching Out Community Services, the Bay Ridge Realty Board, Business Networking International and the Guild for Exceptional Children.

He talked about all the clubs and the services they provide for the community. He also offered safety tips for using ATM machines. “What I want to do is make banking cool again and continue to work with organizations that help people in Bay Ridge and throughout the borough,” added.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Colonial Club. It holds its bi-monthly meetings at Gino’s Restaurant in Bay Ridge, and offers civic leaders a forum to discuss hot topic issues that pertain to the community. This past year, the club has invited speakers from the healthcare industry, senior centers, community banks, the Guild for Exceptional Children, the tourism board and NYC Ferry, among others.