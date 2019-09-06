WIADCA Junior Carnival Parade a celebration in culture

It was the kids’ turn on Saturday, Aug. 31 as the West Indian American Day Carnival Association’s (WIADCA) held its annual Junior Carnival Parade.

Starting at 9 a.m., children donned festive costumes, then marched and danced at Kingston Avenue and Saint John’s Place, marching to Franklin Avenue and President Street before the event came to an end on the grounds of the Brooklyn Museum.

During the event, which ended at 4 p.m., the children celebrated West Indian heritage with live performances. It was hosted by MC Jemma Jordan, who discussed the importance of the day in between dances.

The event was streamed on WIADCA’s Facebook page and was viewed by many people around the world.

“Congratulations to our youth!” wrote a viewer. “What an amazing display of our culture!! Our future & the future of The Caribbean Culture here in The States is very, very bright indeed! And on this Independence Day, …May God bless our nation!”.

“Amazing displays by our kids on Saturday Kiddies Carnival,” added WIADCA on its Facebook page.

The day kicked off a long weekend of activities that included the West Indian Day Parade and preceding J’Ouvert celebration in Crown Heights.