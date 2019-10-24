“A Haunting at Hendrick’s House” offers a rare look inside Marine Park’s oldest building

Attendees at Saturday’s special event, “A Haunting at Hendrick’s House,” will get to see inside Marine Park’s storied Lott House, the oldest building in the neighborhood.

BY NOAH SINGER

MARINE PARK — For Brooklynites who’ve always wanted to see the interior of Marine Park’s storied Hendrick I. Lott House, or for those who fancy an evening of costumes, cocktails and Halloween spirit, this weekend’s “A Haunting at Hendrick’s House” welcomes guests into the storied rooms of Brooklyn’s oldest house.

On Saturday Oct. 26, Friends of the Lott House along with the Historic House Trust will host a Halloween-themed cocktail party at the Lott House, which was built in 1720. Costumes are required, and guests will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

The party will be only the second time this year that the building’s deteriorating interior will be available for viewing by guests. The house has been closed to the public, except for rare occasions, since it was acquired by the Department of Parks and Recreation in 2002. Past programs, which themselves are infrequent, have taken place mostly on its grounds.

The building’s interior has been untouched since the 1989 death of the last descendant of the original owners of the house. Guests will have access to the entire house on Saturday, except for its basement and the caretaker’s residence.

All proceeds from the event will fund on-site programming, like this event. This may be a final chance to see the interior the house as it is now; Friends of the Lott House plan to begin interior restoration sometime within the next year.

The Lott House is located at 1940 East 36th St. in Marine Park. Tickets for the event, which cost $75 for each guest, are available at www.lottslane.eventbrite.com or via email at events@lotthouse.org. Doors open at 7 p.m., and all guests must be at least 21 years old to enter.