Bay Ridge’s beloved Rhapsody Players will be performing at St. Patrick’s on Saturday night

BAY RIDGE — If you’re looking for a “Peaceful Easy Feelin’,” then Bay Ridge’s beloved Rhapsody Players have just the kind of music you’re looking for. The vibrant vocal group will be appearing at its seventh annual fundraiser for the St. Patrick Catholic Academy on Saturday, Oct. 19 and will perform a program of old favorite hits and some exciting new additions.

The Rhapsody Players with founding member John Heffernan will present a program in an intimate cabaret-like setting featuring hits from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

If you enjoy the songs of Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Jay and the Americans, the Drifters, the Temptations, Al Green, Ray Charles, Carly Simon, Marvin Gaye, the Mamas and the Papas, the Turtles, the Eagles, Bread, Dionne Warwick, Van Morrison and more, then you’re in for a great evening of American popular song.

Heffernan, along with Kevin Sweeney, Kiernan Hamilton, Bernard Smith, Anthony Marino, Colleen Martin-O’Donnell and new members Samantha Caiati and Juliette Pannone with special guest Connor Mayrose, will be performing the hits along with a six-piece band.

“We want to thank St. Patrick’s for having us back to our second home,” Heffernan told this paper. “We are fortunate enough after 14½ years to have two homes in Bay Ridge, and one of them is St. Patrick’s and we love it here.”

Along with concert favorites like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Respect,” “Moondance,” “Since I Fell For You” and “California Dreamin’,” a special highlight of the Rhapsody Players performance will be Mayrose’s renditions of “Over the Rainbow” and “Amazing Grace.”

The cost is $25 per ticket; admission includes coffee and dessert. Wine and beer will be sold. All proceeds benefit St Patrick Academy.

RSVP: 646-335-2710 or broadwayjack@earthlink.net.

Photos courtesy of John Heffernan and the Rhapsody Players

Anthony Marino.



Bernard Smith.

Colleen Martin-O’Donnell.

John Heffernan.

Juliette Pannone.

Kiernan Hamilton.

Samantha Caiati.

Connor Mayrose.