BWAC to end fall series this weekend with series of events, including fashion show

A look at some of the art that has been displayed at this fall’s BWAC exhibition.

RED HOOK —All good things must come to an end

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition’s Fall Art Show is coming to a close this weekend and along with the art on display, there are some events on the schedule to make sure the season goes out with a bang.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 2 p.m., at 481 Van Brunt St., the BWAC Artist Talk Art Series will feature four artists whose work is displayed in Grand Installations. The artists are: Susan Salinger (Everyone Has an Interior), Kate O’Hara (Opening the Canopy), Emily Joyce (Adderall) and Paula Jeanine Bennett (Stolen Thing).

At 4 p.m., attendees can tour the BWAC Gallery with member Janet Rothholtz who will discuss the different styles, techniques and disciplines of selected artwork on display. Janet’s Gallery Talks often include Q&A’s with some of the exhibiting artists.

On Sunday, Oct 27, at 2 p.m. there will be another entry in the Talk Art series by SYMA, Peace of Cake: Just Desserts.

To cap things off, from 3:30-5 p.m., the Fashion Show by Monkey Girlz will take place, highlighting retro fashion at its best. Monkey Girlz Treasures is located at 565 Manor Rd., Staten Island. Light refreshments to be served and there will be goodie bags for the first 100 guests, with clothing and accessories for sale after the show.

For more information, visit https://bwac.org/