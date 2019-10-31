Cops arrest man for allegedly masturbating in front of children in Bay Ridge park

BAY RIDGE — Police arrested a man for allegedly masturbating in front of children at a Bay Ridge playground back in September.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Nicholas Mariduena was apprehended by cops on Tuesday, Oct. 29. He was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, assault and public lewdness.

Cops say that on Monday, Sept. 23 at around 2 p.m., the suspect, a Sunset Park resident, was at a playground at the corner of Shore Road and 99th Street, watching the children as he played with himself.

Cops say a witness, a 51-year-old man, confronted the suspect and the two got into a fight. The suspect punched the witness and took off.