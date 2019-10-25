Cops search for man who exposed himself in front of girls in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE — Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a group of young girls in Park Slope.

According to authorities, the victims were walking home from school at Sixth Avenue and 15th Street on Oct. 21 at around 2:50 p.m. when the suspect approached them and displayed his genitals.

Cops describe the suspect as an Hispanic male. When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.