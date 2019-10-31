Cops search for suspects who attacked, robbed women in Bay Ridge, Dyker

Bay Ridge — Police are looking for two men wanted for attacking and robbing three women in one day in Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on Monday, Oct. 28 at around 8 p.m., the duo stole $300 from a 50-year-old woman walking along 67th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues. Cops say the suspects came up from behind her, covered her mouth, threw her to the ground and took the money from her purse.

Then at around 9 p.m., the duo attacked a 37-year-old woman walking along 64th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues, according to the police, again approaching from behind, covering her mouth and throwing her to the ground. This time, they nabbed $350 from her purse and fled the scene.

Finally, at around 10:50 p.m., the suspects approached a 57-year-old woman walking along 67th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues, covered her mouth and threw her to the ground. The suspects tried to steal her purse, but the woman resisted and the men fled the scene without taking anything.

