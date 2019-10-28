Cops seek man who groped woman inside Bay Ridge train station

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man wanted for groping a woman inside a train station Bay Ridge during a recent morning commute.

Authorities say that on Thursday, Oct. 10 at around 10 a.m., the 32-year-old woman was about to get off the R train at the 95th Street and Fourth Avenue station when the suspect stood behind her and rubbed himself against her buttocks.

After the woman screamed, the man fled.

Cops described him as a male around 45-50 years old, 5’9″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips

