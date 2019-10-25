Fire in Bay Ridge kitchen injures five

BAY RIDGE — A fire in the kitchen of a Bay Ridge building left five people injured, including four firefighters.

According to the FDNY, the fire occurred on Thursday, Oct. 25, at around 9:52 p.m. on the third floor of the building on Third Avenue between 82nd Street and 83rd Street. Twelve units quickly rushed to the scene. The flames were put out at around 10:39 p.m. In addition to the firefighters, one civilian was injured.

Two of the firefighters and the civilian were transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.