Halloween frights and fun coming again to Sunset Park waterfront

SUNSET PARK — Industry City and Beyond at Liberty View are getting spooky once again for the Halloween season.

For the third straight year, the annual Kids’ Halloween Parade and Scavenger Hunt will take place at the two massive Sunset Park waterfront spaces.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Industry City, 238 36th St., and BEYOND, 850 Third Ave., will host an array of Halloween- themed activities for families, including parades, trick-or-treat stops, photo booths, a pumpkin patch, a live DJ, plus the Rock and Roll Playhouse Halloween edition.

“The Annual Kids’ Halloween Parade and Scavenger Hunt at Industry City and Beyond at Liberty View has become a community staple over the last two years, and we’re excited to bring the festivities back for another year,” said Director of Community Engagement at Industry City Cristal Rivera.

From 10 a.m.- 4p.m., Beyond will have trick or treating, a live DJ who will play spooky sounds, a photo booth and a pumpkin patch.

From 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., IC will offer the Rock and Roll Playhouse Halloween Edition, trick or treating throughout the campus, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

Kids and parents alike can indulge in arts and crafts and face painting. There will be two parades on Oct. 26, with one at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 2:30 p.m.

The morning parade will wend its way from Beyond to Industry City and the afternoon parade will proceed in the opposite direction, from Industry City to Beyond.

Last year’s event was a success, according to Director of Brand Integration, Video and Promotions at Bed Bath & Beyond Bari Fagin.

“What makes it so special is that people really came to a Halloween party,” she said last year. “They just didn’t come to trick or treat. They came to enjoy themselves, to be together in a safe place where a lot of people knew each other. We had people who had come to our first Halloween event who were thrilled to come to our second and the weather did not deter anyone.”

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2AF8MwT.