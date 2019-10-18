Have you seen this pumpkin smasher? “The world is a vampire…” but some people are nice

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man who smashed a pumpkin displayed outside a home in Bay Ridge.

The 68th Precinct tweeted four photos of the suspect grabbing the pumpkin on 81st Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue and throwing it to the ground.

“‪Does anyone recognize this tough guy pumpkin smasher,” the precinct tweeted. “This happened on 81st Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue #Brooklyn. If so please call 718-439-4220.‬”

One of the victims took to Facebook to show the surveillance video; according to the victim, the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and the pumpkin belonged to the victim’s three-year-old granddaughter.

The victim also shared an additional video taken approximately two weeks ago during the evening hours in which seemingly the same suspect smashed a pumpkin.

That’s not the end of the story, however, A day later, the victim posted another photo showing a new pumpkin that had been left at the home with a note attached.

According to the victim, the note read, “(I’ve) seen your post on Facebook. Some ppl can be very mean. I just wanted to spread some Bay Ridge Brooklyn love your way. We do have very nice ppl living here. I hope this pumpkin helps you forgive mean ppl. With love, Bay Ridge Community.”

The victim wrote on Facebook, “Wow surprise pumpkin from Bay Ridge Community. This is why I love my neighborhood. Thank you so very much!”