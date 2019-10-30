Industry City and Beyond at Liberty View host another successful Halloween extravaganza

SUNSET PARK — There were thrills, chills, tricks and treats a-plenty during the Third Annual Kids’ Halloween Parade and Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 26 as both Industry City and Beyond at Liberty View collaborated to bring Halloween cheer to Sunset Park.

Thousands of children and adults were on hand, many dressed in the year’s more popular costumes, such as Maleficent, Batman and Woody and Forky from “Toy Story.”

The weather was perfect for the parade and activities.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Corazon Aguirre

Nickels,Sharlene and Keon Francis.

“The Annual Kids’ Halloween Parade and Scavenger Hunt at Industry City and Beyond at Liberty View was a blast,” Director of Community Engagement at Industry City Cristal Rivera told this paper. “Nearly 20,000 people dressed up in their costumes and enjoyed all of the Halloween activities. The event has become a tradition and Halloween staple in Sunset Park. Each year, we look forward to spending this time with the families in our community.”

The waterfront spaced hosted an array of Halloween-themed activities for families, including parades, trick-or-treat stops, photo booths, a pumpkin patch, a live DJ, , arts and crafts, and face painting plus the Rock and Roll Playhouse Halloween edition.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Corazon Aguirre

Adelyn Cho was bewitching.

Beyond at Liberty View featured trick or treating, a live DJ who played spooky sounds, a photo booth and a pumpkin patch.

“We were very thrilled to host our third Annual Halloween Parade & Scavenger Hunt this year,” said Jessica Reid, event manager at Beyond at Liberty VIew. “It is such a joy interacting with the local community and providing them a safe and fun environment. We look forward to hosting many more exciting Halloween events in the future.”

There were also two parades — one in the morning from Beyond to Industry City and another in the afternoon from Industry City to Beyond.

