North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce to host screening of Foster

WILLIAMSBURG — North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce is hosting a screening of Foster, a documentary film by Academy Award-winning Producer Deborah Oppenheimer and Director Mark Jonathan Harris, at the Wythe Hotel on October 21.

Foster zooms in on the often-misunderstood world of foster care, following youths caught up in the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The 6:00pm, invitation-only screening will include a Q&A session with Harris and Oppenheimer, who both won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2001 for Into the Arms of Strangers: Stores of the Kindertransport.

Photos courtesy of Deborah Oppenheime

FOSTER’s writer and director, Mark Jonathan Harris, won the Documentary, Feature Academy Award for films The Long Way Home (1997) and Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of Kindertransport (2001).

Moderating the Q&A panel will be Jess Dannhauser, President and CEO of Graham-Windham, a New York City-based non-profit focussed on creating youth and family programs.

The HBO documentary aims to dispel some of the enduring myths surrounding the United States’ foster care system, which in New York includes over 8,200 children, according to a September report by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

Foster was made available to stream online on HBO platforms in May.

For more information, readers may contact Paul Samulski, president of the North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce at paulsamulski@gmail.com.