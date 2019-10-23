Police beat: Man arrested for allegedly attacking two people sitting in a car then driving away with it in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CROOK NABS WALLET FROM UNLOCKED CAR

A car parked on 97th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues on Oct. 20 was burglarized at around 9:35 a.m., according to reports. Cops say the victim, a 57-year-old man, had left the doors unlocked and his wallet in the center console. When he returned to the car, the wallet was missing. The victim later found out that the crook who stole the wallet tried to make five unauthorized transactions, but they didn’t go through.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BUSTED FOR ALLEGED ALCOHOLIC ROAD RAGE ATTACK

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking another man, 24, following a collision at Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue on Oct. 20 at around 6:10 a.m. According to the police, the 2016 black Honda Civic driven by the suspect collided with the victim’s car. The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face and shoulder. Cops say the suspect showed signs of intoxication and was swaying, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Police added that the perp blew a blood alcohol level of .174. A person is considered legally impaired in the United States if his or her blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher.

MAN STABBED IN BAR

A 25-year-old man was attacked by several people and stabbed inside a bar at 84th Street and Fifth Avenue on Oct. 18 at around 2:45 a.m. Cops say the victim told them that one man came up from behind him while he was in the bathroom and stabbed him in the back with a sharp object. The victim then says three other men joined in attacking him, punching him several times in the face.

The man sustained stab wounds and cuts to the head. He was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

NEARLY 3K BURGLARY



Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from inside a car parked near 76th Street and Colonial Road on Oct. 17. According to reports, at around 6 p.m., the victim, a 37-year-old man, left the vehicle unlocked. While he was gone, the items, worth around $2,750, were taken.

No arrests have been made.

ARGUMENT TURNS VIOLENT

A 21-year-old man was attacked by another man at Fourth Avenue and 92nd Street on Oct. 16 at around 7:40 p.m. . According to reports, the two were having an argument when the suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim, injuring his head.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MAN ARRESTED FOR CAR THEFT

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking two people sitting in a car near 21st Avenue and 78th Street on Oct. 19 at around 9:45 p.m. then driving away with it. According to the police, the two people who were assaulted were in the back seat; the owner of the car, a 61-year-old man, had left to use the bathroom. While he was gone, the suspect allegedly approached the vehicle, forced the two passengers out of the car and drove away.

15-YEAR-OLD ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 15-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint by two teenage boys while he was walking home from school on 16th Avenue between 76th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway on Oct. 18 at around 3:20 p.m. Cops say that when the thieves — one riding a bike and the other on a scooter — approached the victim, one of them asked him for the time and then said, “Now give me your phone.” When the victim said no, the two pair brandished knives, at which point he gave them his iPhone and Airpods.

No arrests have been made.

TWO AGAINST ONE



A man and a woman robbed a 16-year-old boy at knifepoint near 85th Street and 17th Avenue on Oct. 15 at around 7 p.m. Cops say the teen was walking home when the two crooks ran up to him and threatened him with a knife. They then punched him in the face, and stole the electronics he had with him, including his phone — worth around $950 — before fleeing eastbound on 85th Street.



No arrests have been made.



PHARMACY BURGLARIZED

A pharmacy at Avenue O and West Fourth Street was robbed on Oct. 15 at around 6:30 p.m., according to police, who say the thief entered the store via the front door and gate. Once inside, he stole around $310 then took off.

No arrests have been made.

ANOTHER TEEN ROBBERY

Three 15-year-old boys robbed a 12-year-old girl at 20th Avenue and 68th Street on Oct. 14 at around 11:10 a.m. Cops say the victim was approached by the three teens on Razor scooters. They demanded that she “Run her pockets.” The victim put her wallet on the floor and backed away. One of the perps grabbed the wallet and fled northbound on 20th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

