Police Beat: Man attacked, robbed in Bensonurst, crook steals double parked car in Bay Ridge

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

AFTERNOON ROBBERY

A 35-year-old man was attacked and robbed of cash and other items near 14th Avenue and 64th Street on Oct. 9. Reports say that at around 2:23 p.m., the man was walking eastbound on 64th Street when the unknown crook(s) — one of whom was a man — approached him from behind, hit him on the head, and stole his cellphone, wallet, glasses and $100. The victim told police he didn’t see the perp or perps and wasn’t able to provide a description.

No arrests have been made.

TWO MEN ATTACK, ROB VICTIM

Two male crooks described as being in their early 20s attacked and robbed a 37-year-old man near West Sixth Street and 65th Street on Oct. 7. According to reports, at around 3 a.m., the victim was approached by the duo who then punched him in the face and body several times. The attackers went through his pockets and stole $60 and credit cards before taking off southbound on West Sixth Street in a black sedan.

No arrests have been made.

73-YEAR-OLD MAN ASSAULTED

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 73-year-old man at 83rd Street and 18th Avenue on Oct. 13. Reports say that at around 12:15 p.m., the victim was smoking outside when the suspect, who the victim didn’t know, allegedly approached him and punched him in the face, knocking to the floor and injuring his head.

MAN ALLEGEDLY RESISTS ARREST

According to the police, a 31-year-old man who was being arrested attacked the officers who were trying to take him into custody on 17th Avenue between Benson Avenue and Bath Avenue on Oct. 12 at around 7:50 a.m. Cops say the arresting officer was told by the first officer who had responded to a report of a larceny in progress that the suspect fled when he chased him. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest when was apprehended at Bay 16th Street and Benson Avenue, injuring the responding cops. The suspect also allegedly tried to get rid of narcotics at the scene. Cops say they found additional narcotics in the suspect’s bag.

CHECK FORGED FOR 4K

A check mailed by a 54-year-old woman who lives near 68th Street and 14th Avenue to her doctor was stolen by an unknown perp who altered it and cashed it at Apple Bank for $4,210 on Oct. 11. The victim said she mailed the check at a mailbox a block away from her home.

No arrests have been made.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STOLEN TIRES AND RIMS

A car parked near 90th Street and Ridge Boulevard was stripped of tires and rims on October 9. Cops say the victim, a 46-year-old man, parked his car at around 4:50 p.m. When he returned at around 5:20 a.m. the following morning, he discovered that an unknown thief had removed rims and tires — worth around $1,400 — from two wheels.

No arrests have been made.



DOUBLE PARKED CAR STOLEN BY CROOK

A car left double-parked at 68th Street and Fourth Avenue on Oct. 8 at around 3:17 a.m. was stolen after its owner, a 64-year-old man, left it running with the keys in the ignition.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BURGLARIZES RIDGE APARTMENT

An apartment on 68th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues was burglarized and nearly $500 worth of property was stolen on Oct. 10 at around 10:15 p.m. Cops say the burglar(s) got into the home through the fire escape window and stole a college ring, a gold foil baseball card, gold chains and $50 from a bedroom dresser. The victim, a 60-year-old man, told police that one of the fire escape windows doesn’t lock.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN IDENTITY

Unknown crooks opened a Macy’s credit card in the name of a 31-year-old man who lives on 86th Street between Ridge Boulevard and Third Avenue and made $778 worth of charges on it. The victim told police he was made aware of the transactions when he received the new card and bill in the mail.

No arrests have been made.

SHOPPING SPREE

A total of $32,879 worth of charges were made on a Capital One credit card opened in the name of a 42-year-old woman who lives near 12th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, according to police. Cops say the victim became aware of the fraud perpetrated against her on Oct. 8 when she received a notice from a collection agency and checked her credit report. The victim says that she didn’t open the account.

No arrests have been made.