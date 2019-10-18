Police release additional video of suspects wanted in robbery at Fort Hamilton Parkway station

WINDSOR TERRACE — Police have released additional video of two suspects wanted in connection to a pair of summertime subway robberies, one at Church Avenue and the other at the Fort Hamilton subway station.

According to authorities, who sent new video to the media on Tuesday, Oct. 15, a 28-year-old woman was on a southbound G train near the Church Avenue subway station on Saturday, July 20 at around 1:30 a.m. when another woman sprayed a substance on her face and tried to steal her purse, which contained her phone and credit cards. Following a struggle, an unknown man and the woman punched the victim in the face, grabbed the purse and ran off.

Subsequently, on Thursday, July 25 at around 4 p.m., a 64-year-old man was on a northbound F train near the Fort Hamilton subway station when cops say the same woman demanded his phone. When the man refused, the woman and two men beat him up. The three suspects took the victim’s cell phone, tool bag and $320, and fled. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for broken ribs, bruises and dental injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

