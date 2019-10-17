Police search for man who robbed and groped woman at Bensonhurst subway station

BENSONHURST — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed and groped a 27-year-old woman inside a subway station in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, the woman was standing on the northbound platform of the 79th Street subway station , on Monday, Oct. 14, at around 2 a.m. when the suspect simulated a gun and demanded her wallet. He took the wallet then grabbed the victim’s breast before running off.

Later, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at a tobacco and vape store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.