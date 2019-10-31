Police search for missing Sunset Park woman

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a missing Sunset Park woman.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Saizhen Lin was last seen at her home at 52nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at around 9:40 p.m.

Police described her as a female Asian, 5’6″, 120 pounds, with a thin build, black hair and dark colored eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a red coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

