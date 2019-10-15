Police seek crook who snatched woman’s jewelry in Sunset Park train station

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man wanted for stealing a necklace from a passenger on the southbound N train as it entered the 36th Street train station in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at around 7:45 p.m. The victim was a 26-year-old woman.

