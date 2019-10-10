Police seek man for groping woman in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man wanted for groping a woman in broad daylight in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, who sent an alert to the media on Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Friday, Aug. 16 at around 3:40 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was approached by the suspect on 31st Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. He then grabbed her buttocks, then fled on foot towards Fourth Avenue.

The victim was not injured and reported the incident. Video surveillance that was taken from a nearby home shows the suspect in the area where the incident took place.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.