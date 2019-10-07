Police seek man who broke into Sunset Park apartment, groped woman living there

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a Sunset Park apartment and molesting the woman who lives there.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 a.m., the unknown groper broke into the basement apartment near Sixth Avenue and 40th Street through an unlocked door. Once inside, the man saw a 25-year-old woman sleeping in the bedroom and groped her. The woman woke up and the suspect fled from the apartment and ran towards Fifth Avenue.

The victim, who was checked out by EMS, wasn’t injured.

Surveillance images show a person of interest inside a bodega at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 41st Street.

Anyone with information about the identity of the assailant is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.