Six people nabbed for drug possession in Bay Ridge

The scene on 74th Street after cops served a warrant on a home there.

Cops say one suspect jumped from window trying to flee.

BAY RIDGE — Police arrested six people and charged them with drug possession, after raiding a Bay Ridge home.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Oct. 17 at around 9:42 p.m., police officers went to the house on 74th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues with a warrant. During the investigation, cops say, the officers on the scene observed that the suspects were in possession of controlled substances.

One of the suspects, 43-year-old Jessica Davis, attempted to flee by jumping through a window. She fell and sustained injuries.

According to the police, 51-year-old Michael Kempf, 53-year-old Paul Carson, 52-year-old Tony Grandelis, 43-year-old John Dubegallo and 37-year-old Anthony Vittorio were each charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Davis, who a witness said jumped from the second-floor window, was also charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

All of the suspects lived in the house, a source said. According to a person who lives nearby, the home appeared unsafe.

“That whole house is a crackhouse,” one witness told this paper. “That’s what anyone knows it as.”



Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet