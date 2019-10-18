Unique new Mixx Boutique opens in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Mixx Boutique is an exciting new addition to Bay Ridge’s burgeoning business district. It offers a fresh collection from the perspective of its three owners who each bring their own uniqueness. All the owners have a fashion background, which includes visual merchandising and buying.

Mixx Boutique combines exceptional and knowledgeable customer service with quality trendy merchandise. Its mission is to offer women of all ages a wide selection of fashionable clothing, focusing on styles, colors and fits to flatter any women.

The store is owned and run by three best friends, Aisha Abdullah, Emily Pagano and Mirella DiBartolo-Peitz. “We all met while working at Lester’s clothing store in Brooklyn,” said Pagano. “Mirella and Aisha came together a year and a half ago and began working on a business plan to open their own store after having worked many years for other retailers as buyers. I joined the team shortly after,” she added.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arlene Camera

Balloons decorate the door at the new MIXX Boutique.

Pagano brought a fresh perspective along with many years of experience in visual merchandising. “We met endless nights after work to bring our dream of owning our own clothing store to life,” said Pagano. “We all finally got the big push to really pursue this dream after finding out that we would be losing our jobs at Lester’s because it was closing its doors in Brooklyn,” Pagano added.

Pagano was born and raised in Marine Park and currently lives in Bay Ridge. She began her career in retail and worked her way up to corporate sales. She’s married with two kids and calls her job a dream come true.

“We all love Bay Ridge and have spent many years enjoying all that the neighborhood has to offer,” said Abdullah, who was born and raised in Park Slope and has lived in Bay Ridge for the last four years. “It makes us so proud and honored to be among the other merchants of Third Avenue.” Abdullah began working in retail when she was 16 years old and has now been in the fashion/retail business for over 10 years, with five of them in retail and fashion.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arlene Camera

City Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes stop by MIXX Boutique to congratulate owners Mirella DiBartolo-Peitz, Emily Pagano and Aisha Abdullah.

“Our goal is to establish our company as a price-conscious clothing store for women who want to be trendy at a fraction of the market price,” added Abdullah.

DiBartolo-Peitz agreed. “It’s not just a store that sells clothes. Our clientele will benefit from an experienced, knowledgeable sales staff,” she continued. “We want to implement a superior customer service system.”

DiBartolo-Peitz was also born and raised in Brooklyn, and currently lives in Dyker Heights. She previously worked as a buyer for over 30 years in the contemporary market and holds a B.A. degree in fashion merchandising from FIT. She’s married and has A daughter in college.

Beyond a warm and friendly reception and an inviting atmosphere, Mixx also offers customers fashion information and advice. “Our hip and qualified fashion-industry expertise will ensure our customers walk away with the perfect outfit,” said Pagano.

On Monday, Oct. 7, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and City Councilmember Justin Brannan stopped by to wish the trio well in their new business. They received a certificate of merit from Gounardes and a City Council proclamation from Brannan.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arlene Camera

Unique jewelry on display at MIXX Boutique.

“If small businesses are the backbone of New York City, then they are the lifeblood of southwest Brooklyn,” said Brannan. “Our small businesses keep our avenues vibrant, they reflect the diversity of our neighborhoods, and they contribute to our strong sense of community, which is why it’s always great to see another brick-and-mortar business planting its flag in our neighborhood. It is great to have Mixx in the mix on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge,” he added.