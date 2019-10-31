VIDEO: Cops seek man wanted for groping teen in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for a man who groped a teenage girl in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 20 at around 2 a.m., a 14-year-old girl was walking with her family at Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street when the suspect grabbed her buttocks. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as an adult male with a light complexion, approximately 150 pounds and 5’4″ tall with short dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap, dark colored jeans, a black jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.