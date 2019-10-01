Woman struck by car in Bay Ridge, driver arrested

BAY RIDGE — A man was arrested after allegedly striking a woman with his car and injuring her as she crossed the street in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Friday, Sept. 27 at around 5:13 p.m., the 41-year-old driver was traveling westbound on 76th Street when he made a left turn to go southbound on Fourth Avenue. He then struck the woman who was crossing the street in the crosswalk.

Police arrested the Brooklyn resident and charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation and a right-of-way violation.

Several hours after the accident, Councilmember Justin Brannan said via Facebook that the injured woman was in stable condition.