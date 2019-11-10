10 teenage crooks wanted for $12,000 Brighton store robbery

Police are looking for 10 teenagers wanted for stealing $12,000 worth of jackets from a clothing store in Brighton Beach, and assaulting two people in an incident last month.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 20 at around 5 p.m., the teens went into the store near Coney Island Avenue and Ocean View Avenue, grabbed 12 jackets from hangers and ran out with them, striking two of the store’s employees and pushing them to the ground as they fled. Police say the group headed eastbound on Brighton 10th Street.

Police describe the suspects as being in their late teens.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

