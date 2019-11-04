Bay Ridge community salutes its service members

BAY RIDGE — While Memorial Day is the day to honor the lives of service members we have lost, Veterans Day is the time to salute those members of the military, both active and retired, who have bravely served our country.

Among the events taking place is the Fort Hamilton Army Base’s annual tribute to men and women from all branches of the armed services on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

A number of schools in south Brooklyn will hold special assemblies to teach students about the sacrifices our men and women in uniform have made for our nation through the years.

Even some businesses in the community have taken it upon themselves to find new ways to thank our veterans for their service.

For example, Stretched Out, a new business that offers therapeutic sports and wellness services on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, is doing something special for veterans this year.

On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, Stretched Out will offer all military personnel, past and present, and their families a special day of free therapy stretching exercises. In fact, they will close their business to their regular customers and only offer their services free of charge to service members.

“On Veterans Day we’re going to serve only the military,” Stretched Out President John Brancato told this paper. “We just received the okay from Fort Hamilton Army Base. We spoke to the colonel yesterday and his legal department gave us legal clearance to actually offer this to the veterans.”

Veterans who are interested in making an appointment should contact them in advance.

