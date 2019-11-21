Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade marshals sashed at annual meet-and-greet

The grand marshal and deputy marshals of the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade were sashed on Sunday, Nov. 17 during a meet-and-greet at Hunter’s.

BAY RIDGE —Although Thanksgiving, Christmas and Chanukah are on the minds of many, other area residents have already turned their thoughts to St. Patrick’s Day.

Honorees for the 27th Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade — to be held on Sunday, March 22 — were announced during a meet-and-greet at Hunter’s Steak and Ale House, 9404 Fourth Ave, on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The 2019 parade’s grand marshal will be Linda Gallagher-Lomanto, president of the Bay Ridge Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

“I’m very humbled and proud that the committee has chosen me to lead the 27th Bay Ridge St Patrick’s Day Parade down Third Avenue,” she said. “The parade committee and its sponsors have done a wonderful job keeping Irish culture and heritage thriving in Bay Ridge. I’m inspired by my fellow honorees’ involvement and dedication to this wonderful community event through all their different efforts. I’m looking forward to a beautiful and sunny day on March 22!”

Deputy marshals for the 27th annual parade include The Brooklyn Eagle’s own Meaghan McGoldrick, and Judy Conway, Tracy McDonagh-Joerss, Eileen Tynion, Krissy Woods-Hansen, Eric DiRamio, Chris Cody, Steve McEvoy, Billy Murphy and John Ward.

Installing the parade’s grand marshal and deputy marshals is a “happy task,” according to Parade Vice President Richie O’Mara, who called it, “One of the bigger rewards among many we as Committee members receive.

“It was especially rewarding this year as we sashed an outstanding class of the best Bay Ridge has to offer in front of loving family and friends,” O’Mara added. “Their Irish and community pride were clearly evident, and it was exciting to witness how they bonded as a group in mutual admiration of their countless accomplishments. It’s going to be another fantastic parade season — congratulations to them all!”