Cops nab alleged Bay Ridge pumpkin smasher

BAY RIDGE — Cops have arrested a man who they believe to be responsible for twice smashing a pumpkin outside a Bay Ridge home in the lead-up to Halloween.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at around 11:35 p.m., police arrested 50-year-old Daniel McGrath at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street after conducting a car stop.

Cops pulled over the 2012 purple Nissan Maxima being driven by McGrath for a defective tail light, subsequently arresting him after they allegedly discovered cocaine in his possession. Cops say that further investigation led them to tie McGrath to the Oct. 16 pumpkin-smashing incident on 81st Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

McGrath, a Bay Ridge resident, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, insufficient tail lamp and criminal mischief.

Last month, the 68th Precinct tweeted four photos of the suspect grabbing the pumpkin and throwing it to the ground.

The victim took to Facebook to show the surveillance video; according to the victim, the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 16 and the pumpkin belonged to his three-year-old granddaughter.

The victim also shared an additional video taken approximately two weeks ago during the evening hours in which seemingly the same suspect smashed another pumpkin.

A day later, the victim posted a photo of a new pumpkin that had been left at his home with a note of goodwill attached to it.

According to area residents, he wasn’t the only victim.

Carlo Scissura, president and CEO at the New York Building Congress, told this paper that the suspect allegedly took two pumpkins from his home.

“We don’t know what he did with them, but know they are gone,” Scissura said. “Must be a pumpkin shortage this year if people are running around taking and smashing pumpkins. I much prefer the band!”



He added, “My mom saw him. I showed her the picture and she said that was him.”

“The notorious pumpkin smasher of #BayRidge has been apprehended,” tweeted Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Thanks to @NYPD68Pct.”