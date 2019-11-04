Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox:

Cops search for phone-snatcher in Sunset Park

Photo courtesy of NYPD

A surveillance image of the suspect.

SUNSET PARK — Police are seeking a man wanted for stealing a cell phone from a 20-year-old woman in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at around 1 p.m., the victim was atthe corner of 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue when the suspect grabbed the cell phone and ran away, fleeing northbound towards 60th Street.

Anyone with information about  the identity of the thief is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

