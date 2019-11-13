Cops seek man for burglarizing Sunset Park home

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a home in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at around 9:45 a.m., the suspect broke into the home near Third Avenue and 43rd Street. The suspect stole items from the basement storage area and the victim, a 56-year-old man, notified the police. After further investigation, police discovered surveillance video of the same man taking two bikes from the same location and fleeing on Sunday, Nov. 3, at around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspectis asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.