Cops seek man wanted for masturbating twice on train in Sunset Park

By

Photo via ebrooklyn media/inset courtesy of NYPD.

An image of the suspect.

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for a man wanted for masturbating twice aboard a train near Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at around 8:15 a.m., a witness saw a man masturbating on the northbound R train when it was near the 59th Street station. Later, at around 1:30 p.m., he was seen masturbating again on the southbound R train near the same station. The perp was caught on video by one of the witnesses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

