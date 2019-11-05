Cops seek man wanted for touching himself while staring at woman on N train in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man who played with himself while staring at a woman aboard a train in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at around 1 p.m., the suspect touched himself inappropriately over his clothes while staring at an 18-year-old woman on the southbound N train as it pulled into the 59th Street station. He got off the train at the Bay Parkway station.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.