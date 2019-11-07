Cops seek missing girl from Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Arwen Grande was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 2 at around 7 a.m. at her home near Fourth Avenue and Senator Street.

Grande is described as an Hispanic female, around 5’2” and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.



“Detectives are looking for the missing female pictured below,” stated the 68th Precinct via Twitter and Facebook. “She was last heard from by her parents via text message on 11/02/2019 at 9am. She is described as a female Hispanic, 15yo and in good mental and physical condition. Any information please call ☎(718) 439-4236.”

Anyone with information about Grande’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.