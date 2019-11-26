From trolleys to tree lightings, BIDs get in the holiday spirit

SOUTH BROOKLYN — It is almost time to get in the holiday spirit, as three business improvement districts along the strip, in Bay Ridge, Park Slope and Sunset Park, have lined up some fun events for families throughout Southwest Brooklyn.

The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID kicks its celebration off on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, offering a wide array of free family-friendly events including the Holly Trolley which offers pickups and drop-offs along Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge from 12 to 4 p.m.

Also from 12 to 4 p.m., revelers can enjoy the German Christmas Market at Schnitzel Haus (7319 Fifth Ave.), cupcake decorating at Jean Danet Pastry (7526 Fifth Ave.), holiday crafts for kids at PrintSpace (509 Senator Street) and photos with Olaf and Elsa from “Frozen” at the Leif Bar party room (6725 Fifth Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. And if you come in costume, you will be eligible for a raffle to win a free pass to “Frozen 2.”

Everyone is also invited to meet at 4 p.m. at 7428 Fifth Ave. to join in caroling. Carolers will receive free treats from Bay Ridge Bakery and Empire Grill.

For adults, there will be a Winter Wine Tasting event at Longs Wines & Liquors (7917 Fifth Ave.), Reds Wine & Spirits (7606 Fifth Ave.) and Skinflints (7902 Fifth Ave.). There will also be a Holiday Cheers Drink Contest at a number of bars along the avenue.

ebrooklyn media/file photo

“We have a lot of activities coming up, probably the most we’ve had in a very long time,” Elizabeth Lovejoy of the Fifth Avenue BID told this paper. “So we are very excited. And Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity for people to shop local and keep the money in the community,” she added.

A day earlier, the Sunset Park BID will host its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 29 at 545 60th St. at 4 p.m. The event also features a magic show, musical performances and even Santa Claus himself. It’s held in conjunction with Our Lady of Perpetual Health Basilica with a special ceremony on the street in front of the church, where the 18-foot tree has been placed.

ebrooklyn media/file photo

Santa will show up early and be sitting in front of the tree so neighborhood children can have their picture taken with him, compliments of the BID. In addition to meeting Santa Claus, the first 300 children get a goody bag. The tree will officially be lit at 6 p.m.

In addition, the free Fifth Avenue trolley will be running all along Fifth Avenue between 38th and 64th streets, offering revelers the thrill of riding in an old-fashioned trolley car. Passengers will enjoy holiday songs while riding on the trolley as well as a chance to shop along the avenue.

The Park Slope BID will also celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 and hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at J.J. Byrne Park at Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street in Park Slope.

It’s billed as the epicenter of the Shop Small movement and along with the lighting ceremony, attendees can enjoy a day of festivities including live musical performances, strolling carolers, Santa Claus cruising Fifth Avenue in a vintage car, stilt walkers, steel drummers, and free chocolate and treats.

“The vitality of our small businesses is what makes Park Slope Fifth Avenue

so special, especially for the holidays when you’re searching for unique gifts for all the people in your life,” said Mark Caserta, executive director of the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID.

“Our 520 small businesses have everything — classes ranging from kickboxing to painting, shops featuring fashion, home decor, jewelry, wine, specialty foods, baby clothes and toys and gifts for the whole family. Our tree lighting is the perfect way to kick off Small Business Saturday and the holiday season,” Caserta added.