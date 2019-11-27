Industry City gets in the spirit as it gears up for annual Holiday Market

SUNSET PARK — Walking in a winter wonderland, Sunset Park style.

Industry City (IC) in collaboration with WantedDesign will be hosting its annual IC Holiday Market, which will be open every Friday through Sunday starting Friday, Dec. 5.

The growing tradition is designed to help attendees get in the holiday spirit with offerings including locally made gifts by artists, many of whom are based at the massive waterfront complex.

“We are excited to bring back the Holiday Market by WantedDesign that helps showcase the vibrant ecosystem of makers and designers in our Brooklyn community,” CEO of IC Andrew Kimball told this paper in a statement. “This holiday season, Industry City is the perfect place to shop for unique, locally-made gifts as well as experience a campus full of holiday-themed activities with your friends and loved ones.”

A rotating group of small producers will show their wares. In addition, the market will include activities for attendees including ornament-design workshops, book signings and food tastings.

The event will be the first to be held in 52A, a new event space in Industry City’s Building 5. According to IC, WantedDesign carefully selected a variety of local, national and international companies to participate in this year’s market.

“We love the idea that people can gift from individuals who are doing unique things in design and creative production,” said CMO of Industry City Lauren Danziger. “I think many of today’s consumers like to know the story behind their purchase and feel like they got a unique piece. This is the place for those finds.”

WantedDesign is a platform dedicated to promoting design and fostering the international creative community throughout the year.

The IC Holiday Market by WantedDesign will be open Friday through Sunday during the first three weekends of December from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an opening party on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QNcEo4.