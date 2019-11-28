Industry City opens outdoor holiday-themed skating rink with gingerbread house bar

SUNSET PARK — Skate on!

Industry City is set to open its outdoor, uncovered skating rink.

The massive Sunset Park waterfront space will welcome skaters to the IC Ice Rink, which opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Courtyard 5/6 at 51 35th St.

To add to attendees’ holiday spirit, the ice rink will be surrounded by holiday décor, including bright lights, holiday figures of Santa, the Grinch and a snowman, and a ski lodge-themed outdoor tent.

IC also says patrons will be able to enjoy an outdoor bar designed to look like a gingerbread house.

The rink comes a few days after the announcement of the opening of IC’s Holiday Market.

In addition to the extravagant ice rink, Industry City’s entire campus is transforming this holiday season into “a winter wonderland with various holiday themes throughout different parts of the complex,” IC wrote. “From lacing up your ice skates, to browsing the annual Holiday Market, hanging out with the Buddy the Elf impersonator walking around campus for the season, or listening to the ongoing holiday acapella performances, anyone looking for a diverse and exciting array of holiday activities should stop by Industry City this season.”

The rink will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the courtyard by the rink.