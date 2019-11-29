It’s time to get lit . . . with the holiday spirit!

BOROUGHWIDE — “O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree such pleasure do you bring…” Well, it’s almost time to light the tree and two local pols have some fun events planned to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and City Councilmember Justin Brannan have teamed up with NIA Community Services for Christmas tree lightings in Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We are excited to carry on and expand upon another great local tradition: the neighborhood Christmas tree lighting!” Brannan told this paper.

“We are truly a small town in a big city. Events like these make our community special. I look forward to seeing everyone there with their Dear Santa lists,” added Brannan.

The first tree lighting will take place at Dyker Park, 86th Street and 14th Avenue, on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by the Dyker Heights Civic Association.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, a second tree will be illuminated at the Shore Road Park Gazebo, 90th Street and Shore Road, at 6:30 p.m.

And on Friday Dec. 6, the Dyker Heights branch of Investors Bank is sponsoring a tree lighting at 7414 13th Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m.

ebrooklyn media/File Photo

All three events will feature a celebration with Santa, carolers, music, hot chocolate and cookies.

“The tree lightings are a chance for people to come together in the joy and harmony of the holiday season,” Gounardes told this paper. “I’m glad to continue this wonderful holiday tradition.”