Keen on Green: Local initiative to complete borough Greenway holds its annual celebration

Brooklyn Brewery Co-founder Steve Hindy, right, displays his 2019 Building Connections Award, with New York City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, left, and Terri Carta, executive director of the Brooklyn Greenway Initiative.

WILLIAMSBURG — Raising much needed funds to support the Brooklyn Greenway Initiative’s work in pushing for the timely completion of the 26-mile Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, and its capacity to connect a greener, stronger, healthier Brooklyn, BGI celebrated its seventh annual Greenway + Industry party last Thursday evening, Nov. 14.

The honorees at the event were Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Co-founder and Chairperson of Brooklyn Brewery Steve Hindy. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Mitchell Silver, New York City Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner, presented their awards.

More than 300 community leaders, civic organizations, and leading companies attended the annual event at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, which was co-chaired by Petra and J.D. Messick.

“We are privileged to recognize the incredible contributions of our honorees, both inspirational leaders in connecting Brooklyn’s diverse communities, and we are grateful for their generous support which ensures that the BGI can continue its efforts to connect a greener, stronger, healthier Brooklyn,” said Terri Carta, executive director of BGI.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, left, displays his 2019 Building Connections Award with Brooklyn Greenway Initiative executive director Terri Carta, center, and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

Photo by Dane Isaac

Attendees enjoyed tastings and desserts from some of Brooklyn’s finest food and drink purveyors and live music. All proceeds from the event will help BGI uphold its mission by supporting its volunteering initiatives, community impact programs and the stewardship of BGI’s Naval Cemetery Landscape as a publicly-accessible memorial landscape and native pollinator habitat adjacent to the Greenway.

This year’s 2019 Annual Greenway + Industry was made possible by the following sponsors: Brooklyn Brewery and the Williamsburg Hotel, with additional support provided by the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, Con Edison, Corcoran Group, Greenpoint Landing, Industry City and Lyft.

Brooklyn Brewery Chairperson Steve Hindy addresses the seventh annual Greenway + Industry gala.

Photo by Dane Isaac