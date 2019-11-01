Local pols and civic organization sponsor veterans breakfast at Fort Hamilton

BAY RIDGE — With Veteran’s Day fast approaching, two local legislators, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and City Councilmember Justin Brannan, teamed up with the Neighborhood Improvement Association to host a Veterans breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The breakfast was held at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Community Club at 207 Sterling Drive.

“Sen. Gounardes and I were proud to host this breakfast and carry on this tradition of honoring those who served our country whenever we can,” Brannan told this paper.

“We welcomed veterans, Gold Star families, former prisoners of war, first responders and their families. Veterans today have fought everywhere from the Pacific Theater of World War II to the mountains of Afghanistan. Their sacrifice has earned them our lasting gratitude and they deserve our respect not just on Veteran’s Day but every day we live free in this great country. We give thanks to Col. Andrew Zieseniss and the United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton for hosting us.” Brannan added.

Gounardes echoed Brannan’s sentiments about our service members. “Our veterans’ breakfast was intended to honor and thank those who have served our country,” said Gounardes.

“This was a great event that was thoroughly enjoyed by all, and I was so glad to have the opportunity to spend time with southern Brooklyn veterans and thank them in person for all they’ve done. They deserve our gratitude and respect, always,” he added.

Gounardes said he was delighted to meet Linda and Bob Ollis, Gold Star parents whose son Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, a member of the 10th Mountain Division, was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“NIA is always pleased to host events in honor of our veterans, military, and first responders,” NIA CEO Mary Anne Cino told this paper.

Noting that more than 150 veterans were in attendance, Cino continued, “It was a privilege for NIA to partner with Sen. Gounardes and Councilmember Brannan in acknowledgment of the selfless service, tremendous sacrifice and continued community involvement of our guests.”