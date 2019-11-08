New creative studio for fashion at Industry City

SUNSET PARK — Fashion discovery platform Moda Operandi is expanding at Industry City with a new creative studio.

The studio at Industry City will be merging with the company’s other two creative studios, for a total of 30,000 square feet of space and includes teams across the fields of photography, styling, studio operations and production.

“Fashion brands, ecommerce, traditional media companies and everyone in between are choosing Industry City as a home for content creation,” said Director of Leasing at Industry City Kathe Chase. “Because of our scale, the incredible 24/7 environment and the unparalleled fiber connectivity, we can provide both the physical space and the creative backdrop these companies need to thrive.”

The lease was signed in November 2018, with Moda Operandi employees beginning work in the space in August. Owen Hane, Frank Coco and Kevin Duffy of JLL represented Moda Operandi in the deal. Jeff Fein of Industry City’s internal leasing team represented Industry City. Rents at Industry City range from $15 to $40 per square foot.

“At Industry City, Moda Operandi is surrounded by a vibrant ecosystem of fashion companies and photo studios,” reps from Industry City wrote in a statement. Among the other fashion and apparel companies based at Industry City, they said, are swimwear company Malia Mills, Gap Inc., jewelry company Alexis Bittar, fashion label Rag & Bone, jewelry designer FREIDA ROTHMAN, bridal boutique the One and fashion accessories maker By Boe.