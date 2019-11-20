NYRR Open Run hosts Turkey Trot & Food Drive

BAY RIDGE — Lace up your running shoes and get ready to walk or run for a good cause.

The New York Road Runners Open Run and State. Sen. Andrew Gounardes have joined forces to hold a Turkey Trot & Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Shore Road Park.

Participants are asked to meet at 79th Street and Shore Road for an 8:45 a.m. check-in for a 9 a.m. start.

The goal of the event is to bring people out to participate in a three mile or 5K turkey trot, part of NYRR’s free weekly walk or run program for all ages and abilities, being held this weekend along with a food drive that benefits Grandma’s Love, Inc. All participants are asked to bring non-perishable, non-expired donated items that will be collected at 10 a.m. that morning.

Community Board 10 Parks Committee Chair June Johnson has been a vocal advocate for the event. “People always ask me, will you be running in the event, and I always tell them that I don’t run or walk, I just like to help out and volunteer,” she told this paper.

The New York Road Runners has been around for over 60 years and has grown into a renowned running organization with a mission to inspire people through running.

The Shore Road Open Run launched in May 2018 with the purpose of bringing people in the Bay Ridge community out to spend time with family and friends from all age groups.

“I enjoy it because it’s a cross-section of our neighborhood residents, all ethnicities, young and old, moms with baby carriages, people running with their dogs and everyone gets along,” said Johnson.

Gounardes, who runs with the Ridge Runners, told this paper, “Thanksgiving season is a time to give thanks and give back.

“As part of my 3 for Community initiative, I am proud to partner with the NYRR to sponsor two Turkey Trots, one in Bay Ridge and one in Marine Park, for families to enjoy outdoor recreation and donate to those in need at the same time,” he went on. “I hope you can come out to join me at a Turkey Trot. Happy Thanksgiving!”

For more information, visit: https://openrun.nyrr.org/.

