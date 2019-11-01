Police Beat: Burglar steals 4K of items in Bay Ridge home, two men attack and rob man in Dyker

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ITCHY FINGERS?

An unknown man threatened another man, 42, outside a building near 14th Avenue and 62nd Street on Oct. 23 at around 3 p.m. Cops say the victim, who was walking his dog, was outside when the other man went up to him and said, “Going to get my gun.” A witness said she saw the second man walk into the building. Minutes later, when he returned, the witness said she saw what appeared to be the black handle of a gun inside the left pocket of his hoodie. He then took off.

No arrests have been made.

GROCERY STORE BURGLARIZED

A burglar broke into a grocery store at 63rd Street and Eighth Avenue and stole a wad of cash on Oct. 24 at around 7:09 p.m. According to the police, the crook broke into the store through the front gate, stole $1,455 and fled northbound on Eighth Avenue. The owner said the store was closed when the crime was committed.

No arrests have been made.

DASTARDLY DUO

Two men attacked and robbed a 57-year old woman on 67th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues on Oct. 23 at around 10:09 p.m. Cops say the woman was walking on 67th Street towards 11th Avenue when the two crooks walked up behind her and grabbed her purse, so violently that she fell to the ground, cutting her knees. The pair then fled westbound on 67th Street. The purse had her wallet, keys and cash inside.

No arrests have been made.

BURGLAR NABS 4K WORTH OF JEWELRY

A burglar stole over $4,000 worth of jewelry and other items from an apartment on 88th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues on Oct. 24, according to police, who say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, who had left home around 1 p.m., discovered the theft when she returned at 3:50 p.m. Cops say the front door to the apartment was wide open when the victim got home, and drawers and jewelry boxes were scattered all over the floor. Among the items that were stolen were five watches, three bracelets, two rings, a pair of sunglasses, a cell phone and a necklace.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.



MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend inside an apartment at 63rd Street and Bay Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 20. Cops charge that the man stood above the woman and held her down while grabbing her neck with both hands and choking her, as well as punching her several times in the face.

WORST NIGHTMARE

A 23-year-old man who nodded off while riding on the N train on Oct. 20 woke up to discover that, while he was asleep, his wallet had been stolen. Cops say that the victim left a Manhattan club at around 6:30 a.m. and boarded the train. He awoke at 18th Avenue and 64th Street, only to realize that an unknown perp had cut his left pants pocket open and removed the wallet. According to the police, the thief used a credit card inside the wallet to charge $128 worth of merchandise. Cops say he also tried to purchase items at a video game store later that day but was the card was declined.

No arrests have been made.

MAN STEALS WALLET FROM VEHICLE, GOES ON SPENDING SPREE

A car parked near Shore Parkway and 19th Avenue was broken into on Oct. 18, with the unknown thief — who gained access by pushing in the rear driver’s side window — making off with the wallet that had been left inside. According to reports, the victim, a 47-year-old man, left the car at around 10 p.m. Cops say the perp used a debit card inside the wallet to make two purchases of $128 each.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL TIME

Approximately $1,371 worth of construction tools were stolen from a car parked near Avenue P and West Second Street on Oct. 18. Cops say the car’s owner, a 32-year-old man, left the vehicle at around 5 p.m. The thief gained access by smashing the front passenger window, according to the police.

No arrests have been made.

STEALING SPREE

Four teenage boys are believed to have stolen $2,520 worth of clothing from a sneaker store near 86th Street and 20th Avenue on Oct. 16 at around 5 p.m. The boys are thought to be around 17, according to the police.

No arrests have been made.

