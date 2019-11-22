Police Beat: Crook steals car parked in Ridge Blvd. driveway, man arrested for allegedly robbing teen in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BAG SNATCHER

An unknown crook snatched a purse from a woman at Bay Ridge Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway on Nov. 6 at around 10:30 a.m.Cops say the victim, 56, was sitting on the bench when the unknown perp snatched the bag from her lap and ran off.

No arrests have been made.

GETAWAY

A car parked in a driveway near Ridge Boulevard and 81st Street was stolen on Nov. 16 some time after around 9:30 a.m. when the owner, a 43-year-old woman, left it there. The last known whereabouts of the vehicle was on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at around 3:33 a.m. the following day.

No arrests have been made.

UNLOCKED

A wallet was stolen from inside a locker in a gym on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues on Nov. 13. According to reports, at around 5:45 p.m., the victim, a 35-year-old man, left the wallet in the locker. After his workout, he returned and discovered that the lock had been broken and his wallet, which had three credit cards inside, was gone. Cops say one of the cards was used to make a $303 MTA purchase.

No arrests have been made.

FIRE STARTER

A fire was set in rubbish left in front of an apartment building on Ovington Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Avenues on Nov. 13 at around 12:05 p.m., according to police, who said that the blaze caused damage to the property. The FDNY has deemed the fire incendiary.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TWO TEENS BUSTED IN ROBBERY

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested for allegedly attacking another 15-year-old boy and stealing $35 from him in a driveway on 78th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues on Nov. 19 at around 1:40 p.m. The victim told cops that he gave the suspects $35 for a vape device. One of the suspects allegedly took out what the victim believed to be a gun and punched him in the face. The other suspect tried to prevent the victim from leaving, according to the police. Following the arrest, no firearm was recovered.

MAN ARRESTED IN THEFT FROM TEEN

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 14-year-old boy at 85th Street and Bay Parkway on Nov.11 at around 3:41 p.m. According to the police, the teen was walking home from school when the suspect approached him, allegedly made a fist and said, “Give me your money.” The victim claims that the man pushed him to the ground and took $24 from him.

76-YEAR-OLD SCAMMED OUT OF NEARLY 30K

A woman who lives near Benson Avenue and 15th Avenue was scammed out of nearly $30,000 by a man posing as a police officer from Mexico, according to the police. Cops say the victim, who is 76, got a phone call from a man identifying himself as Officer Aland from the Mexican Embassy. He allegedly told her that her grandson had been arrested after getting into a car accident in Cancun after having a few drinks, and needed $9,300 in cash as bail money. The perp went to her home and the victim handed him the cash in an envelope. Later, she received another phone call from the same suspect who said her grandson needed $16,700 for car repairs. She withdrew the money and gave it to the same suspect. Finally, the perp demanded $3,800 in Nike gift cards, allegedly to cover the victim’s grandson’s hospital bills. The woman bought the cards and gave the man the serial numbers over the phone.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BUSTED FOR ATTACKING, ROBBING WOMAN

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 33-year-old woman at West First Street and Avenue P on Nov. 10 at around 10 p.m. Cops say the suspect followed the woman home, punched her in the back of the head and then stole her cell phone.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a phone from another man, 22, outside a restaurant near New Utrecht Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue on Nov. 14 at around 2:25 a.m. According to the police, the arresting officer saw the 22-year-old man being escorted outside the restaurant by the suspect. The officer had previously told the suspect to leave the location several times. The suspect, who had a cut inside his mouth, then allegedly spit blood at the officer. When officers tried to place handcuffs on the suspect, he allegedly flailed his arms, at which point the victim’s phone fell out of the suspect’s jacket pocket.