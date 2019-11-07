Police Beat: Knife wielding man slashes victim in Bensonhurst, two men attack, rob woman in Dyker

BLOTTER



62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

LATE-NIGHT ROBBERY

A 39-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two men on 76th Street between 19th and 20th Avenues on Nov. 2. According to authorities, at around 11 p.m., the victim left a nearby deli and was walking westbound on 76th Street when the assailants, described as male Hispanics around 25-30 years old, pushed him against a wall and demanded money from him. When the victim said no, one of the crooks punched him in the right eye and stole his wallet from his pocket. The two then fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

TRIPLE TROUBLE

Three men attacked and robbed a 31-year-old man at West Eighth Street and Kings Highway on Oct. 28 at around 4:40 a.m. Cops say the victim was waiting for a taxi when the crooks punched him in the face and stole his wallet and $150 from his right pocket. The three then fled in a black sedan southbound on West Eighth Street.

No arrests have been made.

THE UNKINDEST CUT

Two knife-wielding men attacked and attempted to rob a 30-year-old man at 15th Avenue and 71st Street on Oct. 27 at around 10:20 p.m. According to reports, the duo approached the victim from behind. One of the suspects slashed the left side of the victim’s ear, but neither perp stole anything from the victim who was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn for treatment. Cops say the victim was intoxicated when the attack occurred.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED ASSAULT

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 42-year-old wife near Bay 16th Street and Bath Avenue on Nov. 1 at around1 a.m. Cops say the suspect came home upset that his spouse had removed photos of him from her social media account. The victim told cops that the suspect grabbed her and put her in a chokehold from behind when she tried to leave the bedroom. She then bit the suspect on the triceps to stop the attack.

PHONE HOME

Two men stole the display cell phones from a phone store at 21st Avenue and 86th Street on Nov. 2 at around 7:40 p.m. Cops say the crooks fled eastbound towards 86th Street.

No arrests have been made.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal items from inside a car parked at 81st Street and 17th Avenue on Nov. 1. According to the police, the victim, a 34-year-old man, told them he saw the suspect rummaging through the car at around 2:20 p.m. After apprehending the suspect, police found that he had a switchblade knife in his possession.



68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CAUGHT THIEF

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from a commercial vehicle parked on 67th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues on Nov. 1 at around 6:40 p.m. The suspect allegedly got into the vehicle and stole several items, including cologne, an iPhone and a sport backpack.

PAIR ATTACK, ROB MAN

A 37-year-old man was attacked and robbed of $1,650 worth of cash and possessions by two unknown crooks near 64th Street and 10th Avenue on Oct. 28 at around 9:44 p.m. Police say the victim was walking home when the duo approached him from behind, covered his mouth and stole $340, credit and debit cards, and two Prada bags before fleeing.

No arrests have been made.

DASTARDLY DUO ATTACK WOMAN

Two men attacked and robbed a 57-year-old woman on 67th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues on Oct. 28 at around 10 p.m. Cops say the suspects, wearing black and gray hoodies, grabbed the victim from behind, pushed her to the ground and punched her. The two tried to grab her pocketbook, but fled without the bag.

No arrests have been made.

JOY RIDE

A crook broke into a car parked in a driveway near 11th Avenue and 79th Street and drove away with it on Oct. 27, later returning it. Cops say an unknown man broke into the car at around 8 p.m. Because the keys had been left inside, he drove away with it accompanied by an unidentified woman. According to the victim, a 24-year-old man, the pair returned the car to the driveaway later that day. Nothing had been stolen from inside it, police say.

No arrests have been made.



