Police Beat: Thief goes mail fishing in Dyker and alters check, Bensonhurst deli burglarized

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BAD WORKOUT

An unknown crook stole a wallet from inside a locker at a gym at Fourth Avenue and 86th Street on Nov. 6 and then used the credit card he found inside to make charges. Cops say that the victim, a 19-year-old man, put his stuff into the locker at around 8:47 p.m. When he returned, the wallet was missing. Later, he was informed by his bank of two attempted charges — $3 at a parking meter in Long Island City and $100 at a subway station — but neither went through due to the security lock on the card.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL BAD

An unknown person broke into a car parked at 10th Avenue and 86th Street on Nov. 5 by breaking the driver’s side door lock and made off with around $6,550 worth of tools, according to police. The victim, a 66-year-old man, said he left the car around 8 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

SCAMMED

A 63-year-old Uber driver that lives near 70th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway was scammed out of over $2,000 by a crook who called him on Nov. 7 at around 10:10 p.m. and told him that he would receive a $480 bonus from Uber; first, however, he would need to give the caller his email address and the password for the Uber app through which he gets paid. Using that information, cops say, the crook stole $2,073.

No arrests have been made.

GONE MAIL FISHING

A check mailed near 11th Avenue and 85th Street on Nov. 7 at around 5 p.m. was stolen by an unknown crook who altered the name of the recipient to Angela Paniagua, changed the amount to $2,000 and cashed it. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, told the police the check never arrived at its destination .

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

STAB ATTACK

A 29-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by two crooks while sitting inside a car belonging to one of his assailants at 24th Avenue and 86th Street on Nov. 5. Cops report that the victim said he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when a man, whom he didn’t know, approached him and punched him in the jaw, then stabbed him in the stomach and chest when he got out of the car. The victim told police he was intoxicated during the attack and that the man that stabbed him stole his gold watch worth $3,000. The victim also told police that he had accidentally left his phone in the car. Both assailants drove away in the car, according to the victim who then went into a nearby restaurant where the owner bandaged his injuries and drove him home. He was later treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

DELI BURGLARY

A crook broke into a deli at 15th Avenue and 78th Street and stole cash and more on Nov. 9 at around 6 p.m. Cops say the suspect broke into the store through the rear door and stole $1,000 from a lockbox that was kept behind the counter as well as a surveillance DVR from the back office.

No arrests have been made.

ALLEGED OFFICER ATTACK

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a police officer on the roof of an apartment building near 76th Street and New Utrecht Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 7. Cops say they saw the suspect lying on the roof, intoxicated, at around 1:37 a.m. When an ambulance was called, the suspect allegedly became aggressive and punched one of the cops in the face. The suspect continued to resist arrest, flailing his arms and trying to hit the officers as they arrested him.

PHONE HOME

Several pricey cell phones were stolen from a store on Shore Parkway on Nov. 11 at around 4:10 p.m. Cops say the thief walked into the store, cut the security wire tethering iPhones worth $2,100 to the display and took off with them.

No arrests have been made.

BAD BURGLAR

A man attempted to burglarize a home near Bay Parkway and 86th Street on Nov. 9 at around 2:15 p.m. Cops say the female victim was inside the apartment with the front door unlocked when she heard footsteps inside the home. She then saw an intruder inside the apartment. She told him to leave and he fled without taking anything.

No arrests have been made.