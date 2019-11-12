Police search for missing teenage girl from Bath Beach

BATH BEACH — Cops are searching for 17-year-old Julissa Mendez, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 8 at around 8 a.m., leaving her home at 17th Avenue and Bath Avenue.

Mendez is described as an Hispanic female, standing around 5’2” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

