Police seek man in forcible touching incident on board subway in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST — Police are looking for a man wanted for rubbing against a woman on a train in the Bensonhurst area.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at around 5:20 p.m., the 33-year-old victim was seated in a southbound D train when the suspect, who was seated perpendicular to her, rubbed his knee against her thigh and buttocks. He then blew kisses, sucked his finger and pointed it at her breasts. She then got up and moved away, taking a photo of him before she left the train at the 62nd Street station.

Cops describe the suspect as a white man, 55-65 years old, 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair. When last seen, he was wearing a light blue baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans and she carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.